This Week – 04-11-19

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 11 – 12, 2019

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Melissa Ackerly of Delhi, right, and Alexandria Murphy of Oneonta were among the bereft customers peering through the window Monday, April 7, for a final look at their beloved Friendly’s, open since 1962.   The Oneonta restaurant was one of two dozen the company closed Sunday, April 6, in Upstate New York and New England as it rethinks its marketing, menu, store design and changing demographics of its customers, according to a statement by President George Michel. Already, crews were taking out the ice-bins and removing counters. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Food Pantry Co-Director Held In $18K Theft

Delgado’s New Approach To Healthcare Hailed

Ames, Mandigo New Oneonta Trailblazers

Father Rosson Looks Forward To Retirement

Business Patron, Now New Chamber Director

2,000 Children In Poverty, ‘And That’s High’

EDITORIAL 

ABOLISH OTSEGO 2000!

COLUMNS

KUZMINSKI: ABOLISH OTSEGO NOW!

SEWARD: We’re Losing Generation

MASKIN: 16.1% Of Us Live In Poverty

CEACAREANU: Have Naloxone Ready 

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

DeVITA: RSS Is Friend To Community

HAMMOND: Mistrust ‘Intelligence Community’ 

DOYLE: Many Oppose Anti-Business Zoning

STEIN: President Trump Allies Spouted Lies

POEM TO THE EDITOR

WHALING: Rill Mischief

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: April 4, 2019

HOMETOWN History: April 5, 2019

ALLOTSEGO.life

The Fenimore Rocks ‘n’ Rolls

Other Fenimore Summer Exhibits

IN MEMORIAM

Florence White; Taught Home Ec At SUNY

Ciro D. DeFilippo, Oneonta Real Estate Broker

Marjorie E. Luke, Seamstress Loved Wildlife

Esther Vogel, 79; Worked At Oneonta Dress, Greenleaf

Mary E. Ives, 86; Community Volunteer, Avid Quilter

PEOPLE

HOMETOWN PEOPLE: Honorary Degree For Bill Davis

LOCALS: Ray Han Paintings On Display Friday

LOCALS: Dr. Tinger Back As Cancer Institute Chief

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

ISSUU ONLINE EDITIONS

 

