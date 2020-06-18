This Week, June 18-19, 2020

By: Jim Kevlin  06/18/2020  5:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 18-19, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

With Otsego County restaurants opening up, but subject to social distancing, Bocca Osteria on Route 28, Cooperstown, came up with a novel solution: A plastic bubble, created by Alvantor, a tent and recreation innovation company based in California.  Here, Angela Eldred and Shane Hovick of Hartwick enjoy the bubble’s coziness over the weekend. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

County Got Leg Up On Police Reforms

In Unadilla, Remembering The Fallen

 Foundation: Both Bumppos Are Equal

All Star Village Gives Up On 2020 Season

Sure-Footedly, Judge Moved Up Ladder

DiNapoli: Future Unclear For Him, County

AllOTSEGO.life

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rockin’ Again

Bubble Gives Diners Extra Layer Of Safety

EDITORIALS

Otsego County: Reclaim Natty Bumppo

COLUMNS

SEWARD:  New Yorkers, Get Out Of House

YOUNGS:  I Didn’t Know About Racism

LEVINE: Needs Met, But Much Left To Do

LETTERS

HAMMOND: Address Policing Dysfunction

FLEISHER: Leadership Can Repair Nation

NORTHRUP: Stars, Bars Symbol Of Slavery

NICOLS: Protect Our Borders, From Canada?

STERNBERG: Back Buttermann For Assembly

WEINBERG: Times Compromised On Truth

FARWELL: County Layoffs Weren’t Done Well

MEMBRINO: Private Interests Muddy Stimulus

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: June 18, 2020

HOMETOWN HISTORY: June 19, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

Richard Breuninger, 74; Pastor, Teacher

John Holdorf, 87, Edmeston Superintendent

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

