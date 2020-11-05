This Week: Nov. 5-6, 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
Nov. 5-6, 2020
FRONT PAGE
Oberacker, Salka Lead Republican Romp
Rockefeller Center Again Taps Local Fir
COVID Dips; Hartwick Uptick Flattens
New GM Rosenthal On Helm At Otesaga
This Weekend, Watch 27 Movies For $50
Retiring Village Administrator Honored
EDITORIALS
Let’s Understand History, Not Censor It
Lacking Options, Celebrate Vets In Our Hearts
LETTERS
HESSE: Early History Here Involved ‘Savagery’
LONDNER: Let’s Be Civilized Land, Edit Plaque
SWAIN: It’s Time To Let Columbus Regard Go
deBLICK: Founder’s Goal: Individual Sovereignty
COLUMNS
TILLAPAUGH: Administrator Barown Excelled
ERNA: A Scary World Awaits: I’m There!
STERNBERG: In COVID Era, Makin’ Whoopee
AllOTSEGO.life
A House Full Of Heroes Survived
Movie Directors: Oneonta Has It All
HISTORY COLUMNS
HOMETOWN HISTORY, Nov. 5, 2020
OBITUARIES
Kenneth M. Dibble, 71, Carpenter, Family Man
Annemarie L. Danielski, 86; CCS French Teacher