By: Jim Kevlin  11/05/2020  1:00 pm

This Week: Nov. 5-6, 2020

 11/05/2020    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Nov. 5-6, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Otsego County’s next state senator, Peter Oberacker, the county representative, expresses his thanks to wife Shannon at a victory celebration at Form Tech Solutions, his Schenevus-based company. At right are son Derek and Campaign Manager Ron Wheeler. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Oberacker, Salka Lead Republican Romp

Rockefeller Center Again Taps Local Fir

COVID Dips; Hartwick Uptick Flattens

New GM Rosenthal On Helm At Otesaga

This Weekend, Watch 27 Movies For $50

Retiring Village Administrator Honored

EDITORIALS

Let’s Understand History, Not Censor It

Lacking Options, Celebrate Vets In Our Hearts

LETTERS

HESSE: Early History Here Involved ‘Savagery’

LONDNER: Let’s Be Civilized Land, Edit Plaque

SWAIN: It’s Time To Let Columbus Regard Go 

deBLICK: Founder’s Goal: Individual Sovereignty

COLUMNS

TILLAPAUGH: Administrator Barown Excelled

ERNA: A Scary World Awaits:  I’m There!

STERNBERG: In COVID Era, Makin’ Whoopee

AllOTSEGO.life

A House Full Of Heroes Survived

Movie Directors: Oneonta Has It All

HISTORY COLUMNS

HOMETOWN HISTORY, Nov. 5, 2020 

BOUND VOLUMES, Nov. 6, 2020

OBITUARIES

Kenneth M. Dibble, 71, Carpenter, Family Man

Annemarie L. Danielski, 86; CCS French Teacher

