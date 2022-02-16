Two declare candidacy for 122nd

Dan Buttermann this week announced he plans to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the New York State Assembly in its newly-formed 122nd district, which covers parts of Otsego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Among those he’ll be facing in the contest, Colton Mennig of Morrisville, New York.

Mr. Buttermann has served as a member of the Oneonta City Schools Board of Education, the Oneonta Town Planning Board, and is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Opportunities for Otsego, and the Oneonta Concert Association. He also is a member of the NAACP, Farm Bureau, and President of the Oneonta Rotary Club.

Mr. Mennig is a graduate of LeMoyne College in Syracuse and received a master’s at American University in Washington, D.C., in its public policy program.