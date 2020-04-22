2 COVID-19 Cases Arose Over 2 Days

COOPERSTOWN – After a lull, two new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Otsego County as of 2 p.m. today, raising the total cases to 57, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago.

These were the first cases she reported since Monday, when she said five cases had surfaced over the weekend.

Deaths remain at four.

Of the 57 total cases, three are hospitalized (same as Monday) and 35 have recovered (four more than Monday).

In all, 61 percent of confirmed cases have completely recovered and are no longer on isolation.

The DOH continues to investigate and perform contact tracing on all positive COVID cases, Bond said, adding that social distancing remains a very important way to reduce the spread of illness.