2 Gallons Of Hand-Sanitizer Here For Eligible Businesses

COOPERSTOWN – Local businesses that have registered with NY Forward, the state’s reopening site, qualify to pick up two gallons of hand-sanitizer at the county’s Emergency Services Office at the Meadows Office Building.

County board Chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, announced program today, and said part of the hand-sanitizer received will be forwarded to Oneonta City Hall for distribution in the southern part of county.

Bliss said the county is also awaiting a shipment of touchless thermometers, which will be distributed similarly. “We’re told they’re coming,” he said. “As soon as they get here, we’ll start distribution.”