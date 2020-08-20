2 New Local Cases Bring Total To 115

COOPERSTOWN – Two new cases surfaced in Otsego County yesterday, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 infection in the county since March to 115, the county Health Department reports.

There are no three active local cases, none of which required hospitalization. In all, 106 recovered from illness. There have been six deaths, the last a month ago.

As of yesterday, there were 25 people on quarantine for close contact to a case, and 196 people on quarantine for traveling to a high-risk state. Yesterday, 151 people were tested.