212 COVID Cases Reported In Week, Bond Announces

At This Rate, Herd Immunity

Long Way Off, She Declares

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – With 28 new cases of COVID reported today, 212 new positives have been reported in the past week, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced a few minutes ago.

Every day for the past two weeks, active cases have been over 150, she said.

“We continue to see elevated number of new cases per day,” said Bond. “While vaccination is well underway we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity.”

Currently, 34 percent of the county population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

“This is great progress and we are on the right path,” she said. “But we have to continue to practice the public health measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.”