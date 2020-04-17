2ND EMPLOYEE HAS COVID-19, SUNY REPORTS

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta received confirmation this morning that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the college announced a few minutes ago.

This is the college’s second confirmed case. On April 13, the college reported its first case.

The affected employee is not at work, has not been in their office since April 7 and will be quarantined until April 27.

Earlier today, the Office of Human Resources notified campus community members who may have been in contact with the affected employee. The Otsego County Department of Health also has collected information about such individuals to provide them with direction about ongoing precautionary measures, as appropriate.

Facilities staff disinfected and cleaned the affected employee’s workspace on April 13. Consistent with guidance from the New York State Department of Health, the college will now perform extra cleaning on high-touch areas where the affected employee works, such as handles, doorknobs, elevator buttons, bathroom stall doors, faucets, handrails, swipe areas and keypads.

“This is a difficult situation for all of us,” said President Barbara Jean Morris. “I am thankful for everyone’s efforts across campus to support one another as a community during the impact of COVID-19.”