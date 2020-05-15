4 Generations Wish Brenda ‘Happy 93rd Birthday!’

Armed with signs, banners, poems and song, 17 family members spanning four generations gathered in the parking lot at The Plains at Parrish Homestead this afternoon to wish resident Brenda Beach, a “Happy 93rd Birthday!” Above, Angela Saggese reads a poem she wrote for Brenda, as Karen Gibertson, Austin Gilbertson, McKenna Gilbertson, Joyce Beach and Scott Beach look on. At right, birthday girl Brenda smiles and waves with joy from her balcony. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)