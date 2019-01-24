By: Jim Kevlin  01/24/2019  6:56 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAfter Heavy Rain, Snow Back In Otsego County

After Heavy Rain, Snow Back In Otsego County

 01/24/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

After Heavy Rain, Snow

Back In Otsego County

After a day and a half of heavy rain and highs in the 40s, January – and winter – returned to Otsego County at mid-afternoon today. By dusk, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and roads were turning slick, as on the corner of Main and Nelson in front of the county courthouse in Cooperstown. Snow was predicted to continue off and on tonight and flurries into tomorrow. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.