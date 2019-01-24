Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › After Heavy Rain, Snow Back In Otsego County After Heavy Rain, Snow Back In Otsego County 01/24/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News After Heavy Rain, Snow Back In Otsego County After a day and a half of heavy rain and highs in the 40s, January – and winter – returned to Otsego County at mid-afternoon today. By dusk, temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and roads were turning slick, as on the corner of Main and Nelson in front of the county courthouse in Cooperstown. Snow was predicted to continue off and on tonight and flurries into tomorrow. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Otsego County Phone Lines Down FLYNN TAKES OTSEGO COUNTY Rare Moon Over Otsego County