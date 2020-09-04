All Of 208 Employees Safe But Student Positives Up 117

ONEONTA – Today, SUNY Oneonta received test results from its earliest employee COVID-19 screenings, conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 2. None of 208 employees tested were positive.

Additional test information for students is anticipated this afternoon. As of this morning, the number of students in isolation was 138, up from 117 yesterday evening.

The number of students in quarantine was 43, down from 46 yesterday. The college will provide another update later today.