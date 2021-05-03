Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame Board of Directors

COOPERSTOWN — Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the Board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, announced that the Board of Directors met Monday, May 3, and have accepted Roberto Alomar’s resignation as a member of the Board.

Alomar, who submitted a letter of resignation to the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors on Saturday, May 1, had been elected to the Board in July 2019.

Alomar, a 2011 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, was put on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list based on the results of a sexual misconduct investigation stemming from a 2014 incident, the league announced Friday, April 30.

According to the media release from the Hall on Monday, “Alomar’s plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, as his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time. When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, he was an eligible candidate in good standing.”