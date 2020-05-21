Alyssa ‘Lisa’ Ross Eppich, 61; Child Model Grew Up  Locally

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Alyssa “Lisa” Ross Eppich, 61, a famous child model who summered in Cooperstown while growing up, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, from complications of heart surgery with loving family at her side.

She was born in Passaic, N.J., and brought home to Monmouth Beach, N.J. She was raised there and summered in Cooperstown throughout her childhood.

Alyssa, known to family as Lisa, was one of the top female child models and actresses of the 1960s and early ’70s on Madison Avenue under the management of the Barbara Jarrett Agency.

She played the ghost of a girl in “Dark Shadows” in 1968, was in numerous TV commercials , including the Crest toothpaste ad in 1964, and hundreds of magazine ads for such company’s as Lord & Taylor and Kodachrome.

At age 14, Lisa went to boarding school at The St. Timothy’s School in Stephenson, Md. After graduating St. Tim’s she went on to Kirkland College in Clinton, which merged with Hamilton College at the end of her freshman year. She took great pride in calling herself the last of the Kirkland girls. She did a year of Russian studies abroad in Vienna, and traveled to many other foreign countries.

After college she moved to Boston and worked there for seven years in banking as well as in the French Library, where she taught herself how to speak fluent French. She met the love of her life Frederick Eppich there , and they were married on July 2, 1989, in Cooperstown.

Two years later her daughter Sarah Beryl Eppich was born, her pride and joy. Lisa then worked for 12 years at State Line Tack in New Hampshire, then retired with her husband in 2005 to Old Orchard Beach.

She volunteered at the Lighthouse there and did family ancestry research as well as doted on her cats and daughter, whom she adored. She had many loving friends and family that she kept in touch online and was known for saying goodnight to everyone on Facebook each night in one of the four languages she spoke . She will be missed dearly.

Lisa was predeceased by her parents James and Barbara Ross, and her mother-in-law Beryl Eppich , she is survived by her husband Frederick, daughter Sarah, stepson Carl Eppich and his wife, Emily Wright and their children Ninon and Ansel, all of Maine. Five brothers, the Ross boys, Jimmy, Los Angeles, Jonathan, Cooperstown, Duffy and his wife Betsy, Marshfield, Mass. Sam, Cooperstown,and Justin and his wife Suzanne, Marblehead, Mass.; niece Lucille Ross, nephews (Ross) Angus, Bert, Colin, and Gilly. Also, her Aunt Judith Weber of Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., who was her best friend and confidant for her lifetime

A service to be announced at a later date .