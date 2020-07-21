Another 10 States  On Quarantine List, Bringing Total To 41

AND THEN THERE WERE 8

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today added 10 more states to New York State’s quarantine list, meaning only people from eight other states can visit the Empire State without quarantining for two weeks.

The newly added states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. Minnesota has been removed from the State’s travel advisory.

The 31 states already on the list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

More information about the travel advisory can be found here.