B-G tops Unatego in softball, 6-4

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Bainbridge-Guilford took the lead over host Unatego in the fifth inning and held on for a 6-4 win in a Midstate Athletic Conference softball game Monday, May 17, in Otego.

Alexa Lucia, Jenna Faulkner and Madison Couperthwait all went 2-for-4 for Unatego while Abbey Wombacker did the same for B-G.

Wombacker and Ashley Matthews each had home runs for B-G.

The Spartans outhit B-G, 9-6, but with both teams making three errors, it was B-G that took advantage of big hits and runners in scoring position.

Couperthwait had eight strikeouts but took the loss for Unatego, (4-2, 4-1), which hosts Deposit-Hancock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

G. Cuozzo struck out seven in a complete-game win for B-G.