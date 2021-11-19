Barry W. Macewicz, 64 April 16, 1957 – November 11, 2021

In Memoriam

Barry William Marcewicz (Formerly Munson) passed away peacefully on Nov 11th at his home in Oneonta, NY.

Born on April, 16th 1957. He was one of seven brothers and sisters raised on Woodhaven Golf Course in West Oneonta. He eventually bought the golf course and raised his four sons there. He was truly happiest any time he was outdoors surrounded by family, friends and wildlife. During the warmer months he was easy to find, smiling and waving at the golfers as he mowed the fairways. In the evenings he loved fishing on his land with his family and friends.

When the cold came and hunting season opened, his favorite place would be his deer stand whispering story after story to his boys about doing the exact same thing in the exact same deer stand with his father. He often said he “never worked a day” running Woodhaven and was the “luckiest man in the world.”

He loved his friends and his golf course very much but his biggest joy in life was his four sons, two step children and five grandchildren.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his four sons Malcolm, Kevin, Nathan and Matthew as well as his step children Mike Seroka and Jade Seroka, his five grandchildren, his siblings Peter, Carol, Amy, David, Tina and Robin and their children as well as his father, Carrol. He was predeceased by his mother, Bettina Munson. A memorial service and celebration of life is being planned for the spring.