Carlos Beltrán will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 26. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford/National Baesball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Beltrán and Jones: Parallel Lines Converge in Cooperstown

By CHARLIE VASCELLARO

COOPERSTOWN

Running almost concurrently, the lives and careers of Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones reached their apex together with their election to the Baseball Hall of Fame as the only members of the 2026 Induction Class to be elected on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Born one day apart respectively on April 23 and April 24 of 1977, Jones made his major league debut in 1996, while Beltran arrived two years later.

Jones, the first Hall of Famer to be born on the island nation of Curaçao, was a teenage sensation bursting on the scene with the Atlanta Braves in August of 1996. Two months later he became the youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series, connecting twice against the New York Yankees in the six-game series, won by the Yankees 4-2.

Beltrán made his debut with the Kansas City Royals in September of 1998 and promptly won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1999, hitting 22 home runs with 108 RBI and a .293 batting average.

ANDRUW JONES ((Photo by Nancy L. Ford/National Baesball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Jones finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1997 and won the first of 10 straight Gold Glove Awards in 1998, establishing himself as the National League’s premier defensive center fielder of the decade. At the time he looked like a sure-fire candidate for the Hall of Fame.

After six-and-a-half seasons in Kansas City, Beltrán was traded in June of 2024 to the Houston Astros in a three-team deal with the Oakland A’s involving the exchange of five players. Beltrán put on a spectacular performance in the 2004 post season hitting four home runs in the Astros five-game National League Division Series victory over Jones’s Braves and four more in the Astros seven-game loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Beltrán parlayed his postseason heroics into a seven-year, $119 million contract with the New York Mets.

After 12 years with the Braves, Jones signed as a free agent with the Dodgers in 2007 and was never the same player that he was in Atlanta. In his first year of eligibility in 2018, Jones was selected on just 7.3 percent of the ballots, the lowest debut percentage of anyone eventually elected by the BBWAA. In his ninth and penultimate year on the ballot, Jones eclipsed the necessary 75 percent, appearing on 78.4 percent of ballots.

Beltrán enjoyed the most productive years of his 20-year career in New York—being named to five All-Star teams in seven seasons—and gained admittance to the Hall of Fame in his fourth year on the ballot, garnering 84.2 percent of the votes. He is the third player to enter the Hall of Fame with a Mets cap on his plaque, joining Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza.