Black Police Officer Assesses BLM

COLUMN from a RETIRED POLICE OFFICER

Editor’s Note: This reflection was written by a relative of Michelle Osterhoudt who is a retired police officer.

My observations, dealings and opinions on Black Lives Matter are rather negative. I understand the meaning or initial intent, but it seems it’s been hijacked into a political hornet’s nest of misplaced anger and some vile rhetoric (I’ve had some thrown at me).

I think there’s a lot of misguidance and ignorance, I say to the public in general, on the dynamics of law

enforcement, high-stress incidents, and officers’ use of deadly force.

I agree – and 99 percent of cops I know agree – that reform is needed. There have been and will be awful

and malicious incidents of police misconduct, which is hurtful and needs appropriate dispositions.

But law enforcement deserves due process just like everyone else. Please know that what you see in a 5-second video on your cell phone is not giving you the whole story, so to speak.

I don’t think people understand that in a high stress situation, a cop can make a poor decision, not racially motivated or malicious in nature, but due to the dynamics of excited delirium or past history (we get shot at and assaulted, people fight or run, etc.). I’ve been in numerous deadly force and high-stress situations – thank Christ I made it out and survived. What I do as a justified use of force, Joe or Jill Citizen may not, because they have probably never been in a high-stress situation or confrontation, or been in my shoes.

I see things now as one-sided in the media. I think the public needs to learn how to handle their behavior towards law enforcement, and both sides need to approach this with some civility and mutual respect.

My experiences (as an officer) overall were positive, but the tension and disrespect towards police became elevated to the point that my heart couldn’t take it anymore. The hardest thing for me to deal with over the past two decades was death. It’s the job I chose, so I’m not complaining, but to see people maimed and killed in various ways crushes one’s soul and can affect their empathy.