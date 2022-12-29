Bound Volumes: December 29, 2022

210 YEARS AGO

The state of our national treasury is much more flourishing, than under the pressure and burthens of the war, we had any reason to expect. Revenue of ten millions was actually received into it during the year which ended on the 30th of September, in addition to about six millions of the loan authorized last session. It appears that the whole of the loan has now been subscribed in despite of the unmanly exertions of the opposition to prevent it. The President thinks that the monies now in the treasury, with the current revenue, will enable government “to defray all the expenses of the” year, beginning on the first of November. The pecuniary pressure of war will therefore be much less felt than the most sanguine politicians ever anticipated. The people will scarcely feel it, even if the contest should be protracted to a distant period.

December 26, 1812

160 YEARS AGO

A dispatch from the headquarters of the 121st Regiment, New York Volunteers, encamped near Fredericksburg, Virginia – “I herewith forward to you the list of casualties in the 121st Regiment, N.Y. Vols. During the recent engagement at Fredericksburg, Va. Killed – Ashabel Davis, Levi Doxtader, E.R. Spicer, and Jabez Wilson. Wounded – D.C. Beckworth, in left arm, slightly; Henry Timmerman, in leg slightly; W.D. Doxtader, in left arm and side, severely; Benton West, in left hand slightly; E.F. Hubbell, right arm amputated; C.W. Compton, in face slightly; Isaac Darling, left hand, severely (accidental); August Halling, left foot, severely (accidental); J. McGraw, right hand, severely (accidental). Truly &c. Chas. Dean.”

December 26, 1862

135 YEARS AGO

Personal – The Christmas tree at Christ Church, Wednesday evening, was lighted by electricity. The effect was very beautiful.

Miss Alice Brooks is home for a few days from the New England Conservatory of Art at Boston.

The good old habit of making New Year calls has been gradually abandoned in this village, and the impression is that very few will be made on Monday next. As one gentleman remarked, “I have got tired going about the village, dropping cards into little baskets.”

The three electric lights on Main Street furnish a very brilliant light. The work of the company has been delayed from inability to procure the copper wire needed. These lights are to be kept burning by Mr. Browning, free of charge to the village, until the first of April next.

December 30, 1887

110 YEARS AGO

A mischievous boy nearly broke up a meeting of the Pierstown Grange by bringing a captive rat into the room and turning it loose. The district deputy was there and the Grangers up Pierstown way were all spruced up for the occasion. Preparations had been made to receive the visiting grand officer in a manner in keeping with his station. John McManus had on a boiled shirt front, and Claude Whipple wore a solemn and stern expression. Charley Allen and George Burnell looked wise. Suddenly there were whoops and shrieks and lively skirmishing. The women folks mounted the chairs and tables and drew their skirts up around them. The display of hose almost suggested that the house might be afire. After the first burst of excitement, the men began to act bravely. Squire Cole grabbed a broom and after the rat had been driven into a corner gave the intruder a bang that sent him into oblivion. The rat was picked up by the tail and solemnly carried out, after which the proceedings went on as before.

December 25, 1912

85 YEARS AGO

“Happy New Year” will have a new and genuinely happy meaning in 1938 for the families of 3,200,000 workers in New York State. From January forward, these workers, insured under the New York State Unemployment Insurance Law, may apply to the New York State Employment Service for unemployment insurance benefits if they are without work. An accumulated fund of one hundred million dollars will be available to pay benefits ranging from seven dollars a week to fifteen dollars a week for from one to sixteen weeks to workers who meet eligibility requirements. New York was the second state in the nation to pass an unemployment insurance law, and one of five such states to take action prior to enactment in 1935 of the Federal Social Security Act.

December 29, 1937

60 YEARS AGO

A housewife is suing a Cooperstown author and a New York publisher for $600,000 on the ground that she was libeled in a paperback novel that purportedly had Cooperstown as its locale. Through her attorneys, Van Horne and Feury of Cooperstown, Mrs. Walter Dieterle filed suit in Supreme Court here against Mrs. Isobel Moore of Cooperstown and the Universal Publishing and Distributing Corporation of New York City in connection with the novel, “The Sex Cure.” Mrs. Moore, under the pen name of Elaine Dorian was the author of the book. Mrs. Dieterle is seeking $200,000 punitive damages from Mrs. Moore and Universal and $200,000 in compensatory damages as well.

December 26, 1962

35 YEARS AGO

The CCS Redskins boys’ basketball squad rolled past the Richfield Springs Indians, 81-74, to notch their third straight Center State Conference win in 1987 and their 46th consecutive conference hoop victory dating back to 1984. CCS point guard Ken Fetterman led all scorers with 24 points. Rick Reich, the Redskins’ big center, played a career game with 20 points on 10 field goals and 17 rebounds. CCS also got 16 points from Scott Crampton and 11 points from Steve Salisbury.

December 27, 1987

20 YEARS AGO

Led by senior guard Jeremy Holmes, the Cooperstown Redskins knocked off two more division opponents last week to remain undefeated with a 5-0 Center State Conference record and a 7-0 overall mark. The Redskins crushed the Sauquoit Valley Indians 75-40 on the road December 19 with Holmes posting 19 points. Junior guard Shane Connolly stretched the nets for 18 points including three three-pointers. Junior forward Andy Dickan added seven points. At Bursey gym two nights later Holmes scored a season-high 26 points as CCS bested Mt. Markham 63-44.

December 27, 2002