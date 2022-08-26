BULICH: Update On Algae Problem

Letter from Micaela Bulich

The advice from the last update stands — avoid visible accumulations on the shoreline and water surface.

New York State DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms slogan: “Know it. Avoid it. Report it.”

The toxin microcystin is being produced by this cyanobacteria; where it is visibly accumulating at the shoreline or on the surface, usually during calm conditions, the toxin concentrations have been over the recommended levels for contact recreation and reopening of swimming areas (NYS Department of Health).

There is ongoing monitoring around the lake for the algae bloom. The Biological Field Station (BFS) added 5 Mile Point to their sampling locations recently. You can monitor the results in the future directly from the BFS website at suny.oneonta.edu/biological-field-station.

Please contact the BFS directly with any questions. The Otsego Lake Association website also has information at otsegolakeassociation.org.

Micaela Bulich

Biological Field Station