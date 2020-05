COOPERSTOWN – A virtual public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 this evening on the 2020-2021 Cooperstown Central School’s 2020-21 budget via a Zoom webinar, Supt. of Schools Bill Crankshaw announced today.

To join the webinar, use the web address https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/93340457957?pwd=b3pyV3B4dW41WCswb0VCQzN2azErUT09 Password: 687995 or by calling toll free 888-788-0099 with ID: 933 4045 7957