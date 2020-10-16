Cheryl Woods Hollister, 72; Native Daughter, Recognized By Pentagon

COOPERSTOWN – Cheryl (Woods) Hollister, 72, a Native Daughter of Cooperstown who was recognized by the Pentagon for community service during her years as a military wife, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, in San Tan Valley, Ariz., where she retired to be closer to her daughters.

She was born on March 29, 1948, at Bassett Hospital. Cherie married Jeffrey Hollister in November 1972.

Between 1979 and 1994, Cherie was extremely active in the military communities where the family was stationed, and was recognized numerous times by the Department of Defense for her community service.

Cherie moved back to Cooperstown in 1994, spending the next 17 years as a nanny to the Kilty-Kramer family and the Tangel-Landry family. Cherie moved to Arizona in 2011 to be closer to Arlie and Erica and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jeff; her daughter Arlie and her husband Ronald Colwell; her daughter Erica Meyers and her three grandchildren, Austen, Sierra, and Alexandra, as well as numerous family members living across the United States.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Susquehanna SPCA would be appreciated. A spring memorial service is being planned.