Coop boys go to 4-0 with 4-0 win at Waterville

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Luca Gardner-Olesen scored twice, Colby Diamond got two assists and Finn Holohan recorded his first varsity shutout in goal as Cooperstown won a Center State Conference road game, 4-0, at Waterville.

With a couple of players sick, Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek said he was happy to see some junior varsity players and substitutes plays key minutes.

“We had some different people step up for us tonight and that is a good thing,” he said.

Cooperstown gutted out a 3-2 win over Waterville in the season opener Sept. 1, and much of Monday’s game had the same rhythm, with the Hawkeyes controlling the ball but Waterville keeping the game close for most of the night.

Ollie Wasson started the scoring about six minutes into the game after collecting a loose ball in the box. Twenty minutes later Diamond put an indirect kick from the corner to the far post where Gardner-Olesen headed it home for a 2-0 lead that stood up until halftime.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Diamond got free in the middle and took a nice shot that Waterville goalie Tyler Barth knocked down. However, the rebound went to Gardner-Olesen who made it 3-0.

Diamond broke free again late and made a nice pass to Gavin Lesko who finished for the 4-0 final.

Cooperstown outshot Waterville (2-4, 1-3) 15 to five and had a seven to one advantage in corner kicks.

Holohan had no saves, but withstood a penalty kick by Tyler Owens that sailed over the goal. Another Waterville shot late hit the crossbar. Barth had four saves for Waterville.

“I thought our defense was great tonight,” Miosek said.

Cooperstown (4-0, 2-0) will play at Sauquoit Valley at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, in a battle of undefeated CSC Division III teams.