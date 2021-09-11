Coop boys win at Frankfort-Schuyler, 3-1

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Matt Salis, Liam Spencer and Ollie Wasson all scored and as Cooperstown improved to 3-0 in boys soccer with a 3-1 Center State Conference win at Frankfort-Schuyler on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Spencer also had an assist and Luca Gardner-Olesen had two assists.

The Hawkeyes played most of the game in the Maroon Knight end of the pitch, but good goalie play by Brayden Matos kept F-S in the game.

After his team missed on a dozen chances early, Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek pulled a defender and went with three strikers, a move that almost immediately paid off.

Salis scored the first goal in traffic on an assist from Luca Gardner-Olesen with 15 minutes left in the first half.

“When we started the game, they had four people back,” Miosek said. “Then we had a couple of good runs and they dropped nine guys back in the box. We had to do something to change it up.

“They were a good team,” he continued. “Their goalie made a couple of great plays.”

About seven minutes later, Gardner-Olesen made a cross to Spencer’s head for a 2-0 Cooperstown lead.

Wasson made it 3-0, 12 minutes into the second half, set up by Spencer’s through ball.

After a hand ball in the box, David Shmat got the Knights on the scoreboard midway through the second on a penalty kick, beating Cooperstown keeper Finn Holohan to Shmat’s left on a low line drive.

Cooperstown outshot F-S 36 to five and had an eight to three advantage in corner kicks. Holohan had two saves while Matos kept his team in the game with 14 saves.

Cooperstown (3-0, 3-0) plays at Waterville at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13.