Coop softball stays undefeated with win over Herkimer

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Marley Lippitt struck out 10 batters to help Cooperstown stay undefeated in softball with a 10-3 Center State Conference win at Herkimer on Tuesday, May 25.

Lippitt only got into trouble once in the game, giving up three runs in the sixth inning on a hit and a string of errors.

Dani Seamon went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI, Emily Amore went 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored, Sophia Hotaling, Anna Lambert and Abby Miller all went 3-for-5 and Katie Crippen went 2-for-4 with runs scored and an RBI for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown (8-0, 3-0) hosts Sauquoit Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, in a CSC game.