Coop track teams open season with wins

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown opened the track season with two strong victories over Oriskany at Cooperstown Central School on Tuesday, May 4.

The Cooperstown boys swept first place finishes in all 13 events contested, winning 92-10.

The Cooperstown girls won 11 of 14 events, for a team win, 87-23.

Junior Finn Holohan won the 100 with a time of 12.5, high jump with a height of 5’4” and the pole vault.

Simon Hurysz won the 200 with a time of 25.4, the long jump with a distance of 15’8.75 and took second in the 100 dash. Senior Mikael Foutch-Carkees won the shot put and discus.

Junior Samantha Vezza won the pole vault with a height of 7’6”, long jump with a jump of 15’5” and helped the 4 x 100 team place second with a time of 56.0.

Claire Jensen won the 200 with a time of 26.8, the 400 with a time of 1:03.9 and helped the 4×800 team win with a time of 11:47. Her sister, Annelise Jensen, won the 800 with a time of 2:29.7 and helped the 4×800 team as well.

Oriskany’s Ashley Lasher won the 100 with a time of 13.4 and helped their 4×100 team win with a time of 55.8.

May 4, 2021, at Cooperstown

Boys team scores: Cooperstown (COOP) 92 Oriskany (OCS) 10

100: 1) Finn Holohan COOP 12.5; 2) Simon Hurysz COOP 12.6 ; 3) Gavin Lesko COOP 12.8.

200: 1) Simon Hurysz 25.4 COOP; 2) Gavin Lesko 26.1 COOP; 3) Zach Combs OCS 28.3.

400: 1) Gavin Lesko COOP 1:02.6; 2) Christian Uvino OCS 1:05.2.

800: 1) Oliver Wasson COOP 2:31.8; 2) Mason Raffo COOP 2:39.2; 3) Gannon Lisberg OCS 2:44.4.

1,600: 1) Mason Raffo 5:53.4 COOP; 2) Ray Hovis COOP 5:54.0; 3) Gannon Lisberg OCS 6:34.1.

3,200: Not contested.

110 hurdles: 1) Cooper Hodgdon COOP 23.3 .

400 hurdles: Not contested.

400 relay: No finishers.

1,600 relay: Not contested.

3,200 relay: 1) Cooperstown (Mason Raffo, Ray Hovis, Fred Hodgson, Oliver Wasson) 10:57.6.

High jump: 1) Finn Holohan COOP 5’4”; 2) Colyn Criqui 5’4” COOP; 3) Tanner Crippen COOP 4’4”.

Long jump: 1) Simon Hurysz COOP 15’8.75”; 2) Tyler Macera OCS 12’3”; 3) James Whittaker OCS 11’7.5”.

Triple jump: 1) Fred Hodgson COOP 22’7.5”.

Discus: 1) Mikael Foutch-Carkees COOP 75’10”; 2) Andrew Briggs COOP 73’9”.

Shot Put: 1) Mikael Foutch-Carkees COOP 32’ 5”; 2) Andrew Briggs 29’14” COOP; 3) Joseph Joji Painumkal COOP 27’3.5”.

Pole Vault: 1) Finn Holohan COOP 7’0”; 2) Cooper Hodgdon COOP 6’6”.

Girls team scores: Cooperstown (COOP) 87 Oriskany (OCS) 23

100: 1) Ashley Lasher OCS 13.4; 2) Ireland Gable COOP 13. 6; 3) Madeline Denison OCS 13.6.

200: 1) Claire Jensen COOP 26.8; 2) Alexis Lasher OCS 28.7; 3) Ireland Gable COOP 29.5.3.

400: 1) Claire Jensen COOP 1:03.9; 2) Juliet Cunnington 1:22.7 COOP; 3) Olivia Balfe OCS 1:24.4.

800: 1) Annelise Jensen COOP 2:29.7; 2) Kylie Thierry OCS 3:02.8; 3) Cate Bohler COOP 3:15.4.

1,500: 1) Kylie Thierry OCS 6:11.6.

3,000: Not contested.

100 hurdles: 1) Lucy Hayes COOP 21.6; 2) Charlotte Feury COOP 23.1.

400 hurdles: 1) Ariadne Hodgson COOP 1:39.6.

400 relay: 1) Oriskany (Alexis Lasher, Madeline Denison, Rachel Daskiewich, Sydney Hight) 55.8;

2) Cooperstown (Ireland Gable, Samantha Vezza, Olivia Murdock, Ava Lesko) 56.0.

1,600 relay: Not contested.

3,200 relay: 1) Cooperstown A (Juliet Cunnington, Hope Davis, Annalise Jensen, Claire Jensen) 11:47.

High jump: Not contested.

Long jump: 1) Samantha Vezza COOP 15’5”; 2) Ava Lesko COOP 12’6.25″; 3) Molly Hughes COOP 11’0”.

Triple jump: 1) Ava Lesko COOP 26’5”; 2) Stephanie Rudloff-Rico COOP 21’ 6.25”.

Discus: 1) Hannah Rathbone COOP 77’3”; 2) Elizabeth Hughes COOP 66’4”; 3) Riley Green COOP 61’4”.

Shot Put: 1) Riley Green COOP 27’2.5”; 2) Hannah Rathbone COOP 24’8”; 3) Elizabeth Hughes COOP 23’8.5”.

Pole Vault: 1) Samantha Vezza COOP 7’6”; 2) Ariadne Hodgson COOP 6’0”.