Coop track teams win home finale

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown’s track teams had successful final home meets of the season defeating Utica Academy of Science on Thursday, May 27.

The Cooperstown boys won, 86-44.

Cooper Hodgon won the 110 hurdles (23.7) and pole vault (7’6”). Seniors Mason Raffo, Ray Hovis, Mikael Foutch-Carkees and Andrew Briggs had successful performances for their senior appreciation night.

Raffo took first place in the 800 and the 400 and 800 relays, Hovis took first place in the 1600 and 400 and 800 relays, Foutch-Carkees took first place in discus and second in shot put and Briggs took third place in discus and shot put.

The girls team won, 105-18.

Senior Juliet Cunnington won high jump with a jump of 4-3 and joined seniors Lauren Martin and Julia McCrea and junior Caleigh Craft to win the 800 meter relay.

Senior Riley Jubar won the shot (29-3.5) and discus (81-3).

Senior Stephanie Rudloff-Rico took third in long jump (11-9.25) and triple jump (25-11.5).

Senior Molly Hughes also ran well in the 100.

The underclass athletes also had strong performance. Claire Jensen won the 200 with a time of 26.8 and also won the 400 (1:03.2). Annelise Jensen won the 1500 at 5:21.8.

Cooperstown swept the 100 hurdles with junior Meah Boyles taking first place with a time of 17.8, followed by freshman Grace Fuller and Charlotte Feury.

Freshman Cate Bohler won the 800.

Samantha Vezza won the pole vault, long jump and triple jump as well as taking first place in the 100 relay, with Ireland Gable, Olivia Murdock and Ava Lesko.

The season wraps up with the Norwich Elite Meet on May 28, CSC League Championship on June 3 and Class C Championships on June 9.

Boys team scores: Cooperstown 86 vs Utica Academy of Science 44

100: 1) Jaiovonii Bowman (U), 11.8; 2) Gavin Lesko (C), 12.1; 3) Finn Holohan (C), 12.2.

200: 1) Gavin Lesko (C), 25.3; 2) Jaiovonii Bowman (U), 25.4; 3) Simon Hurysz (C), 26..4

400: 1) Silas Watson (U), 64.1; 2) Mikey Eckert (C), 73.1.

800: 1) Mason Raffo (C), 2:39.2; 2) Mohammed Alhyaway (U), 2:40.2; 3) Ray Hovis (C), 2:41.7.

1,600: 1) Ray Hovis (C), 5:35.7; 2) Mason Raffo (Coop) 5:36.3.

3,200: 1) Fred Hodgson (C), 16:00.9; 2) Lincoln Dilornezo, (C), 16:05.1.

110 hurdles: 1) Cooper Hodgon (C), 23.7.

400 hurdles: 1) Caleb Hitchcock (C), 1:44.9.

400 relay: 1) U (Jaiovonii Bowman, Ittikorn K, Katrell Huff, Wol Mantcheng) 50.4.

1,600 relay: 1) C (Ray Hovis, Mason Raffo, Ollie Wasson, Tanner Crippen) 4:16.2.

3,200 relay: 1)- C (Ollie Wasson, Ray Hovis, Mason Raffo, Fred Hodgson) 12:39.7.

High jump: 1) Wol Mancheng (U), 4-10; 2) Finn Holohan (C), 4-4.

Long jump: 1) Jaiovonni Bowman (U), 15-8; 2) Simon Hursyz (C), 14-9.75.

Triple jump: 1) Finn Holohan (C), 37-1.5.

Discus: 1) Mikael Foutch-Carkees (C), 113’1”.

Shot Put: 1) Ranfy Collado (U), 34-6; 2) Mikael Fouth-Carkes (C), 33-6; 3) Andrew Briggs (C), 30-5.5.

Pole Vault: 1) Cooper Hodgson (C), 7-6; 2) Finn Holohan (C), 7-0.

Girls team scores: Cooperstown 105 vs Utica Academy of Science 18

100: 1) Savanah Noel (U), 17.8; 2) Ireland Gable (C), 13.3; 3) Olivia Murdock (C) 14.2.

200: 1) Claire Jensen (C), 26.8; 2) Savanah Noel (U), 27.9; 3) Ireland Gable (C) 30.3.

400: 1)Claire Jensen (C), 1:03.2.

800: 1) Cate Bohler (C), 3:09.0.

1,500: 1) Annelise Jensen (C), 5:21.8.

100 hurdles: 1) Meah Boyles (C), 17.8; 2) Grace Fuller (C), 21.7; Charlotte Feury (C), 22.3.

400 hurdles: 1) Meah Boyles (C), 1:30.7; 2) Margaret Raffo (C), 1:55.7.

400 relay: 1) Ava Lesko, Ireland Gable, Olivia Murdock, Sam Vezza (C), 56.9.

3,200 relay: 1) Caleigh Craft, Juliet Cunnington, Julia McCrea, Lauren Martin (C), 13:47.8.

High jump: 1) Juliet Cunnington (C), 4-3; 2) Lucy Hayes (C), 3-10.

Long jump: 1) Samantha Vezza (C), 13-2.25; 2) Ava Lesko (C), 11-9.5; 3) Stephanie Rudloff-Rico (C), 11-9.25.

Triple jump: 1) Samantha Vezza (C), 29-4.75; 2) Ava Lesko (C), 27-4.5; 3) Stephanie Rudloff-Rico (C), 25-11.5.

Discus: 1) Riley Jubar (C), 81-3; 2) Hannah Rathbone (C), 79-10; 3) Elizabeth Hughes (C), 75-0.

Shot Put: 1) Riley Jubar (Coop) 29-3.5; 2) Riley Green (C), 27-11; 3)Elizabeth Hughes (C), 26-6.

Pole Vault: 1)Samantha Vezza (C), 7-6; 2) Charlotte Feury (C), 6-6; 3) Ariande Hodgson (C), 6-0.