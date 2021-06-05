Cooperstown beats Herkimer in softball, 13-1

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Dani Seamon had five RBI, including a three-run home run as Cooperstown closed out its regular season with a 13-1 six inning win against visiting Herkimer in a Center State Conference softball game.

Jeana Geertgens went 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored and Katie Crippen went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Cooperstown, which got a two-hit pitching performance from Marley Lippitt.

Lippitt struck out four for the complete-game win.

Cooperstown (10-1) awaits its seeding for next week’s Section III Class C tournament, with a home game likely Monday, June 7, weather permitting.