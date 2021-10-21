Cooperstown issues permit for new Halloween parade

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — The village will have a Halloween parade after all.

The Cooperstown Board of Trustees approved a permit for a Halloween parade at a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, at Village Hall at 22 Main St.

The parade will begin at 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at the east end of Main Street, near Cooper Park. Parade-goers are encouraged to gather near Village Hall where they can socially distance. The parade will end at Chestnut Street, so people can leave in various directions.

The parade will be sponsored by the Village Library of Cooperstown and the Cooperstown PTA. Last week, normal parade sponsor, the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce announced it would cancel its parade for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said the permit was granted with the stipulation that parade goers follow the latest Center for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health guidelines for outdoor events.