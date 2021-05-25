Cooperstown softball tops Adirondack, 9-2, to stay undefeated

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Marley Lippitt threw a two hitter and Cooperstown scored seven runs while batting through the lineup in the top of the sixth inning to beat host Adirondack in softball, 9-2, Monday, May 24, in Boonville.

Lippitt faced just 24 batters in seven innings, striking out 11, walking none, but hitting one batter and giving up two unearned runs. She faced only three batters in five of seven innings.

Abby Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored. Maddy Hayes went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI; Dani Seamon went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Emily Amore went 1-for-3 with a two-run double.

Cooperstown (7-0, 2-0) hosts Unatego at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26.