By: Jim Kevlin  04/15/2020  5:06 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCORONAVIRUS TAKES 3RD LIFE IN THIS COUNTY

CORONAVIRUS TAKES 3RD LIFE IN THIS COUNTY

 04/15/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS

TAKES 3RD LIFE

IN THIS COUNTY

CDC image of the coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – A third death from coronavirus in Otsego County was reported today by the county Department of Health.  No further details were provided.

There was only one new case of the disease reported today, meaning there are currently 47 confirmed cases in Otsego County.

Of the 47 cases, five are hospitalized, and 21 have recovered and are off isolation.

Thirty-one are on mandatory quarantine, three on precautonary quarantine, and 124 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine.

Of tests taken, 683 were negative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.