County Board May Override 2% NY Tax Cap

COOPERSTOWN – The county Board of Representatives, meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, will consider overriding the state’s 2 percent property-tax cap in preparing this year’s budget.

The tax cap has been in effect since 2011, and was made “permanent” last year.  It will require approval by 60 percent of the representatives, or nine of the 14 members.  That means the vote will have to be bipartisan.

Until now, county property taxes have been relatively small compared to town, village, city and, in particular, school taxes.

Due to the coronavirus threat, however, sales and bed tax revenues – mainstay of the county budget – have dropped precipitously.  Also, Governor Cuomo has yet to announce how much state aid to counties will be reduced.

