COVID-19 Free, Hartwick Takes Added Precautions, Limiting Who’s On Campus

Violators Will Be Charged With Trespassing

ONEONTA – Hartwick College is COVID-19 free, and today announced additional precautionary steps to keep it that way, further limiting public access.

Effective immediately, only the following persons are permitted on the 425-acre private property (including Table Rock and Strawberry Fields, Elmore Field and running track, and the Pine Lake Environmental Campus):

Currently enrolled Hartwick students – residents and authorized commuters, who will show their WickIt cards at campus entrances. Remote learners are not permitted to enter campus;

Students’ parents and families participating through Monday in controlled move-in;

Hartwick employees;

Scheduled admissions or college-advancement visitors;

People making regularly scheduled parcel deliveries (e.g. Fed Ex, UPS, etc.) or food deliveries, and;

People with written authorization directly from a Hartwick College vice president or the chief human resource officer.

All others are prohibited, and will be charged with trespassing.

“We will continue to take every necessary step to ensure that you can remain on campus through Nov. 29 and receive face-to-face instruction whenever possible,” said Karen McGrath, vice president/enrollment & student experience. “Our collective success will depend on your actions.”

The College further reminded students to wear masks at all times while on campus, unless in private spaces such as residential hall rooms or cars. If students refuse to wear masks on campus, they will be sent home. Students are also being asked to be respectful of the Oneonta community by wearing masks and limiting their time off campus.

The College’s opening Wick Week continues through Sunday. Tonight, the annual Opening Convocation will be held virtually. Pre-recorded presentations and remarks by President Margaret L. Drugovich, faculty and staff will air at 7 p.m. through the College’s webpage.