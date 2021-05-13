Crippen walk off keeps Coop softball undefeated

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Katie Crippen hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning to keep Cooperstown undefeated in softball with a 6-5 win over Adirondack at Cooperstown Central School on Wednesday, May 12.

Crippen went 4-for-6, including two doubles. She also had two stolen bases.

Marley Lippett struck out 13 batters, Dani Seamon had a home run and Abby Miller tripled for Cooperstown (4-0, 0-0), which travels to Sauquoit Valley for a Center State Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 17.