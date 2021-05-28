CV-S wins track meets Tuesday

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Cherry Valley-Springfield track and field teams won home Tri-Valley League meets Tuesday, May 25, with Franklin and Stamford.

For the CV-S girls, Allison Lennebacker had four first-place finishes for CV-S, in the 100, 200, and 400 and the long jump. Daphnee West won the triple jump and high jump. Marijke Kroon took first in the discus and shot put.

For the CV-S boys, Oskar Webster finished first in three events, winning the 800, 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Andrew Oram won the long jump and triple jump.

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 99, Franklin 22, Stamford 17

3200m relay: 1) CVS (N. Diamond, G. Oakley, S. Webster, A. Lusk), 11:33.26.

110 hurdles: 1) Oskar Webster (C), 20.22, 2) J. Pressly (C), 20.28, 3) J. Mance (C), 24.75.

100: 1. Sam Krum (S), 11.50, 2) A. Oram (C), 11.56, 3) M. Aramini (C), 12.07.

1600: 1) Ethan All (C), 5:58.82, 2) A. Lusk (CVS), 5:59.7.

400 relay: 1) CVS (J. Mance, X. Valentine, J. Pressly, M. Munson), 58.8.

400: 1) Jeffrey Bullis (F), 1:00.46; 2) Maddox Aramini (C), 1:04.09.

400 hurdles: 1) Oskar Webster (C), 1:14.89; 2) T. Campagna (C), 1:41.82.

800: 1) Oskar Webster (C), 2:22.12; 2) E. All (C), 2:26.30.

200: 1) Sam Krum (S), 24.00; 2) A. Oram (C), 24.32.

3200: 1) Nathaniel Diamond (C), 12:36.71; 2) A. Lusk (C), 13:06.34.

1600 relay: 1) C (F. O’Neill, G. Oakley, J. Pressly, M. Aramini), 4:46.13.

Long jump: 1) Andrew Oram (C), 18-03; 2) F. O’Neill (C), 11-00.

Triple jump: 1) Andrew Oram (C), 35-01.5; 2) E. All (C), 25-02.5.

High jump: 1) Gabe Oakley (C), 4-08; 2) F. O’Neill (C), 4-06; 3) X. Valentine (C), 4-04.

Discus: 1) Cole Ruff (F), 123-10; 2) J. Olson (S), 115-08; 3) J. Mance (C), 98-05.25.

Shot put: 1) Cole Ruff (F), 50-07.25; 2) J. Olson (S), 49-11; 3) J. Mance (C), 42-02.5.

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 105, Franklin 19, Stamford 4

3200 relay: 1) C (M. Aramini, K. Barnes, J. Jaquay, M. Huff), 12:13.41.

100 hurdles: 1) Haylee Taggart (F), 21.60; 2) M. Downey (C), 23.45; 3) D. West (C), 24.50.

100: 1) Allison Lennebacker (C), 13.09; 2) K. Ogborn (F), 14.81; 3) J. Johnson (C), 15.00.

1500: 1) Jaelyn Jaquay (C), 5:46.82.

400: 1) Allison Lennebacker (C), 1:09.75; 2) M. Huff (C), 1:11.44.

400 relay: 1) Franklin (K. Ogborn, H. Taggart, G. Ackley, J. Myers), 1:00.35; 2) C, 1:01.91.

800: 1) Morgan Huff (C), 2:52.12; 2) J. Jaquay (C), 2:54.00; 3) D. Tryhnati (S), 3:25.91.

200: 1) Allison Lennebacker (C), 29.60; 2) K. Barnes (C), 32.23.

3000: 1) Meredith Wilson (C), 16:03.00.

1600 relay: 1) C (M. Aramini, M. Huff, J. Jaquay, M. Kroon), 5:18.43.

Long jump: 1) Allison Lennebacker (C), 12-04.75; 2) K. Barnes (C), 11-08.5.

Triple jump: 1) Daphnee West (C), 23-04.25; 2) M. Wilson (C), 18-06.5.

High jump: 1) Daphnee West (C), 4-00; 2) J. Johnson (C), 3-00.

Discus: 1) Marijke Kroon (C), 77-05, 2. M. Mable (C), 74-03; 3) L. Lighthall (C), 51-05.5.

Shot put: 1) Marijke Kroon (C), 28-10.75; 2) M. Mabie (C), 25-05.5; 3) L. Lighthall (C), 19-02.25.