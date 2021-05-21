Deposit/Hancock softball shuts out Unatego

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Madison Couperthwait struck out eight batters, but too the loss against visiting Deposit/Hancock, 16-0, in a Midstate Athletic Conference softball game Thursday, May 20, in Otego.

D/H got 14 hits and scored runs in six innings to stop the Spartans.

Danielle Seymour got the win for D/H, giving up three hits and striking out four batters. She also went 2-for4 at the plate.

Unatego (4-3, 4-2) plays at Delaware Academy at 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, in a MAC matchup.