Deposit/Hancock tops Unatego in baseball, 12-6

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Three Unatego pitchers combined to strike out 10 Deposit/Hancock batters, but six errors and eight walks led a 12-6 loss for the host Spartans in a Midstate Athletic Conference game Thursday, May 20, in Otego.

The game was tied, 2-2, going into the top of the fourth inning, but D/H roughed up Unatego reliever Garrett Backus, getting eight runs in the middle innings.

D/H reliever Caden Fortunato had more success against the Spartan batters, pitching two hitless innings to preserve the win for starter Chris Gross, who gave up six runs in five innings, striking out seven batters and allowing two walks and nine hits. Four of six Unatego runs were earned, while D/H had seven earned runs and five unearned runs.

Braedon Johnson had three RBI and a double for Unatego, which plays at Delaware Academy at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.