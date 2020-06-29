Fenimore, Farmers’ To Open For Holiday

Plans In Place To Ensure Safety

COOPERSTOWN – With the final phase of New York State’s regional reopening plan underway, The Fenimore and Farmers’ museums will open their doors Friday, July 3.

Hours for both will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, (closed Mondays). with reduced admission for all ages. Museum members receive special early access on Wednesday and Thursday, July 1–2.

Both museums developed comprehensive safety plans in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and New York State.

The plans were reviewed by a Bassett Healthcare team to ensure they meet or exceed standards of cleanliness, social distancing and reduced contact for both visitors and staff.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to enjoy the beauty of our museums and community,” said Paul S. D’Ambrosio, the museums’ president/CEO. “Safety is our top priority. When visitors see our exhibitions, we want them to know that we have done everything imaginable to make their visit a safe and enjoyable one.”

Per New York State guidelines, face masks or coverings are required inside both museums for visitors age 2 and over. Anyone who lacks can obtain it at the entrances.

Face masks or coverings are also required while outdoors on museum grounds in high traffic areas where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained. Visitors who are not part of the same household should stay socially distanced at all times.

Each museum has determined its maximum guest capacity. Visitor numbers will be monitored through the day to allow for adequate social distancing inside the museums.

Directional markers have been added to museum spaces, along with signage reminding visitors of safety procedures. Several hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout both museums.

Employees will be given a health screening assessment each day upon arrival.