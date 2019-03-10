By: Jim Kevlin  03/10/2019  9:09 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | SportsFire-Truck Parade Greets Boys, Girls

Fire-Truck Parade Greets Boys, Girls

 03/10/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports

Fire-Truck Parade

Greets Boys, Girls

Cooperstown firetrucks greeted the CCS Hawkeyes’ boys and girls’ Varsity Basketball Teams at the village line this evening as they arrived back from state semi-finals in Binghamton. The boys, beating Unadilla Valley, advance to state championship Final Four play next Saturday. The girls, while their high-powered season ended this afternoon, advanced farther than any team since the girls won a state championship in 2016. Inset right is Barbara Lambert, grandmother of Hawkeyes’ guard Jack Lambert and head coach John Lambert; she was among those waiting on Main Street, Cooperstown, for the fire trucks to come by. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.