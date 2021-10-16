Friday Sports Roundup: Coop boys shut out F-S to go to 15-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Colby Diamond scored twice and Luca Gardner-Olesen had a goal and an assist as Cooperstown stayed undefeated in boys soccer with a 3-0 senior-night win over visiting Frankfort-Schuyler on Friday, Oct. 15, in a Center State Conference non-division match.

Aidan Spencer and Ollie Wasson had assists for the Hawkeyes, which out shot F-S, 35-5, and had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Cooperstown (15-0) paid tribute to seniors Dillon Burns, Gardner-Olesen, Finn Holohan, Gavin Lesko, Max Porto, Reisen Sheldon, Liam Spencer and Declan White.

Cooperstown’s last scheduled regular-season game, Saturday’s rematch with Division II champ Utica Academy of Science, has been canceled because of projected bad weather, clinching a perfect regular-season record for the Hawkeyes.

The Atoms closed the season with 12 wins in a row after losing, 7-2, at Cooperstown on Sept. 9.

Cooperstown, F-S and UAS await Section III Class C seedings, which will be announced Sunday, Oct. 17.

More sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

Sharon Springs 2, Richfield Springs 0

In Sharon Springs, Brady Law and Thomas Reynolds scored as No. 7 Sharon beat No. 9 Richfield in the TVL playoffs. Luke Enyart had an assist for the Spartans.

CV-S 3, Schenevus 3

In Cherry Valley, the No. 3 seeded Patriots and No. 4 seeded Dragons played even in the TVL playoffs.

Will Heinrich scored twice for Cherry Valley-Springfield (7-4-1), which also got a goal from Oskar Webster and 15 saves from keeper Gavin Valenta.

Mehki Regg, Wyndham Spooner and Trevor Schneider all scored for Schenevus (8-6-1), which got 17 saves from Ryan Spranger.

Edmeston 3, Worcester 0

In Edmeston, Landon Wust scored twice to lead the No. 5 seeded Panthers over the No. 6 seeded Wolverines in the TVL playoffs.

Ronnie Hickling scored the other goal, on a penalty kick, for Edmeston (6-7), which got a clean sheet from Bryce Bolton.

Tyler Head made 13 saves for Worcester (8-6-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

GM-U 3, Richfield Springs 3

In Gilbertsville, No. 10 seeded Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and No. 11 seeded Richfield Springs tied in the TVL playoffs.

Hannah Bonczkowski and Madeline Pain each had one goal and one assist for G-MU, which also got a goal from Kaitlyn Finch and an assist from Alyssa Sorochinsky.

Riley Francis, Maggie Worobey and Anna Hawkes scored for Richfield.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.