Friday sports roundup: Milford girls win big in opener, Oneonta girls win again

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Milford girls soccer team opened its season in Downsville with a win, 7-0, over the Eagles in non-league play.

Oneonta got its second win of the season in girls soccer, beating host Windsor, 5-1, in Southern Tier Athletic Conference play.

Richfield Springs girls and Cherry Valley-Springfield boys opened their soccer seasons with wins, too.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 7, Downsville 0

In Downsville, Ninth grader Kara Mertz got the Wildcats on the board early in the first half. The Wildcats led 5-0 at halftime.

Mertz finished with three goals, while teammate Alexis Sutphin netted three goals and junior defender Taylor Beckley scored one. Assists went to Mertz, Sutphin, Mariah Saggese, Laney Price and Lilly Cohn.

Bella Saggese and Leanna West each played a half in the goal, earning the Wildcats a clean sheet on defense.

Oneonta 5, Windsor 1

Veronika Madej scored a hat trick as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 at Windsor.

Julie Joyner and Emma Peeters scored the other goals for Oneonta.

Richfield Springs 3, Brookfield 1

In Richfield, the freshman class netting all the goals for the home team. Cam Marshall had a brace and Danica Farley scored the other goal as RS won a non-league opener.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S 2, Fort Plain 0

In Fort Plain, Max Horvath and Kris Cade scored the goals for the Patriots and Oskar Webster had an assist in a non-league season opener.