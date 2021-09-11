Friday Sports Roundup: Oneonta girls keep winning, Milford beats Richfield

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Julia Joyner scored twice to help Oneonta stay undefeated in girls soccer Friday, Sept. 10, with a 4-2 win over visiting Susquehanna Valley in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game at Wright National Soccer Campus.

Veronika Madej and Brooke Burrows scored the other goals for the Jackets. Madej also had an assist and Jordan Bellinger had two assists, for Oneonta (3-0, 3-0), which is at Norwich on Monday, Sept. 13, for a STAC game.

Oneonta also won in its football opened Friday night and it was a big day of results in the Tri-Valley League.

More results:

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 4, Richfield Springs 0

In Milford, Allison Munson scored twice as the Wildcats stayed undefeated with a TVL over Richfield Springs.

Eigth grader Alexis Sutphin got the Wildcats on the board in the first half by banking in a shot off the left post with an assist from Kara Mertz.

Back to back goals by Munson pushed the lead to 3-0. Kara Mertz capped the scoring before halftime with her fourth goal of the season.

Senior Leeanna West earned the shutout in goal for Milford (3-0, 2-0), which is at Cherry Valley-Springfield for a TVL match Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Hamilton 3, Cooperstown 2

In Hamilton, Ireland Gable and Sofia Hotaling scored but the Hawkeyes dropped another close game in the Center State Conference. Lauren Koffer recorded an assist for Cooperstown, (0-3, 0-3), which hosts Westmoreland in a CSC match Tuesday.

Franklin 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0

In Franklin, the Purple Devils picked up a big TVL win by shutting out the Patriots. Shannon Kingsbury and Valentina Temple each had a goal and an assist for Franklin, which also got goals from Kayla Campbell and Patty Rodriguez-Matias. Kaitlin Ogborn also had an assist for Franklin, which is at Morris for a TVL game Monday.

Marijke had 14 saves for CV-S, which hosts Milford under the lights Tuesday.

Laurens 2, Worcester 1

In Worcester, Gabriella Andrades and Kya McNicol scored to help the Leopards a TVL win on the road.

Eowyn Chickerell had an assist for Laurens, which hosts Franklin for a TVL game Tuesday.

Rianna Otero scored on an assist from Hailey Shalor for Worcester, which is at Windham for a non-league game Monday.

Camden 2, Edmeston 1

In West Winfield, Class A school Camden topped the Panthers in the opening round of the Mount Markham Tournament.

Arissa Bolton set up Emma White for Edmeston’s goal.

Abby White made 11 saves for Edmeston, which plays in a consolation game Saturday, Sept. 11.

Charlotte Valley 3, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0

In New Berlin, Aleigha Brockway scored twice to help CV beat G-MU in the opening round of the Unadilla Valley Tournament. Both teams return to action Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Morris 2, Sullivan West 1

In Downsville, Keegan Fraser and Alex Page helped the Mustangs win an opening-round game in the Downsville Tournament.

Jon Child had a big game in net for Morris, which plays host Downsville in the championship game Saturday.

Downsville beat Walton, 6-0, in the other semifinal Friday.

Milford/Laurens 8, Richfield Springs 0

In Richfield Springs, Brock Mann had a hat trick and Nick DeBoer and Justin LaPilusa score twice each to give the combined Milford and Laurens team a TVL win.

Eighth grader Rhys Calleja scored his first varsity goal and Riley Stevens had two assist for M/L, which hosts CV-S in Milford for a TVL game Tuesday.

Franklin/Unatego 2, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1

In Cherry Valley, Braeden Johnson scored twice to give Franklin and Unatego a TVL win.

Brandon Gregory got one assist on a corner kick, for the combined team, which hosts Morris for a TVL game Monday in Franklin.

Kris Cade scored the goal for CV-S, which also had a strong game in net from Gavin Valenta.

Mount Markham 3, Edmeston 0

In West Winfield, Bryce Bolton made 15 saves for the Panthers, who lost to the host team in the opening round of the Mount Markham Tournament. Edmeston will play in a consolation game Saturday.

GOLF

Windsor 244, Oneonta 275

At Ouleout Creek Country Club, Aidan Gelbsman led Oneonta with a 50, but the Black Knights won a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match with 45s from Zach Vaseleck and Dante Rooke.

FOOTBALL

Oneonta 28, Walton 16

In Oneonta, the Yellowjackets won their opener on the gridiron against the visiting Warriors in a non-league game.

Oneonta will play at Mechanicville in a non-league game Saturday, Sept. 18.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.