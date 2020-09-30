Gerald A. Ferris, 70; Managed Grossman’s Lumber, Oneonta

ONEONTA – Gerald A. Ferris, 79, former manager of Grossman’s Lumber, Pony Farm Road, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at his home in Bushnell, Fla.

Jerry was born in Worcester, on July 20, 1941, the second son of James and Emma Ferris.

Jerry lived and worked in the Oneonta area, including Otego, for the majority of his life. In addition to Grossman’s, he was manager of the garage door company on River Street.

Jerry was very active in the Otego Rotary, as well as hunting clubs and restoring older vehicles.

After being injured in a vehicle accident, Jerry retired from his work and moved to Florida.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Lillian; daughters, Lee Adele and Pamela; granddaughter, LaKiesha Wilson and great-grandsons, Vontavious, Marquice, Zerrian and Ja’Kwan of Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Susan of Hutto, Texas and brother, Jon (Linda) of Otego; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Sharron; parents, James and Emma; brothers, Paul and J. David; and great-granddaughter, KeLoni Wilson.