Greetings, Friends – 2023

With apologies to Roger Angell and “The New Yorker”

Greetings, friends, the time is long nigh

To bid ’22 an exhausted goodbye

And to greet ’23 with great joy and cheer

We’ve high hopes it will be a much better year.

We’ve been frozen and burned, both not so much fun

We have more EV cars, whoever wants has a gun

Fires have raged in the West, water’s trickling away

In Europe and China COVID’s still making hay.

The pound’s down across England, Parliament’s got a bad ring

They have lost their dear Queen, now it’s God save the King.

Not to mention Ukraine, hard for them we are routin’

They’d be better than fine if it weren’t for Bad Putin.

Back home in Otsego we’re muddling along

We’ve got HABs in our lakes, we can’t figure what’s wrong

But then no one else can so we’ll watch closely this mess

With help from OCCA, OLA, CLIA and the BFS.

Here’s to you, Mayor Tillapaugh, and to Mark Drnek, too,

To Dave Bliss, Margaret Kennedy, the Otsego Town crew

Have a nice day dear Becky, the Queen of the Chop

Who reigns at the checkout to see we don’t flop.

Hurrah baby bald eagle, she somehow got hurt

And was whisked off to Cornell on the eagle alert

She came back to Brookwood, all fixed, to be free

And she flew, like the wind, back to her family tree.

To our realtors, to Springbrook, to Brooks’ Barbecue

To our soldiers and sailors, old and young warriors true

Who stop by every evening at the Veteran’s Club

No wonder that place is a proverbial hub.

New Year’s cheers to Dan Sullivan, of Richfield renown

He helps in the pantry, he runs the whole town.

To the Amish among us who fish, build and farm

Ommegang, Council Rock and Red Shed, they do us no harm.

Hooray to the Halls—Templeton, Baseball and Hyde

To the Glimmerglass Festival, to ’Cesca’s long ride

To the Grady kids’ voices, sounds of music so sweet

And welcome, Rob Ainsley, a good guy to meet.

Bassett’s more than the best, and the biggest, Bravo!

It’s all over Otsego and some points below.

The helmsman is Ibrahim, Tommy’s his first

He’s got a fine staff, and we’re very well nursed.

To the Hawkeye and Bocca, Nicoletta’s and Mel’s

To the Rose and the Kettle, the Diner and Sloan’s

To Doubleday, Autumn Café, Toscana and more

Hail Origins and Stagecoach, Fly Creek General Store.

To our parks—Pioneer, Farkle, Neahwa and Dreams

Three Mile, Fairy Spring, all the high school teams

To the USPS, Copy Shop Plus, all the banks

Our law firms, car dealers, Southside Mall—many thanks!

There’s a distillery here, next to Spurbeck’s, so handy

For New York State Cheddar, scarf it up, it’s like candy

A donut from Schneider’s, Church & Scott for a pill

And quick, get a sweater from Ellsworth & Sill.

We love our new shelter, the SQSPCA

A safe place for four-leggeds, day after day

And the Clark, our beloved sports center, yahoo!

We two-leggeds salute you, Jim Jordan’s there too.

Willis Monie, Bruce Hall, LJ’s Sassy Boutique

The Hospice Thrift, Kate’s, Danny’s, all very unique

The Otesaga’s quite special, and so is the trolley

Otsego 2000, OLT, Henry Horvath’s Denali.

Leatherstocking, Otsego, and the Meadow’s links too

Are groomed, mowed and raked for a good round or two

Despite ducks and geese on the fairways, no perk

We’ll play right on through ’cause we’re told by Tim Quirk.

Congratulations, Val Paige, for your Fetterman boost

Same to you, Maureen Kuhn, 40 years on your roost.

Ellen Pope, Gregory Farmer, Amy Wyant, Paul Lord

Kiyoko Yokota, Jim Seward, the Library Friends board.

To Fenimore and Farmers, dear old Zeb, Little Joe

To Foothills, the Green Toad, and Country Club Auto

And Five Star and OAR, to the coaches who teach

The kids how to row, to hit, run—and to reach.

Elaine’s Oneonta Theatre is now well on its way

We hope Cooperstown’s Smalley’s will follow someday

And hurrah, Dave and Ellen, at Natural Foods

You greet us with cheer, put us all in great moods.

Love to the dogs on our sidewalks, wagging tails, smiling faces

Thank you policemen and firemen, and EMS aces

To Faith Gay and Drew Downie, Chip, Harry Levine

Their critiques and suggestions are ever so keen.

To Oneonta, Otsego, to America’s “perfect village”

To our hills and our lakes, to our farms and our tillage

We really do think we’re the best in the nation

And we’d be better still with a Tesla charge station.

Iron String Press thrives, thank our hard-working staff

Not a story away from five stars-and-a-half

’22 adieu (Wordle’s best, we agree)

Happy New Year to all. Please, a smart ’23.