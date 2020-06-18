Guidance Due Soon On ‘Some’ Activities On Campuses In Fall

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/June 18, 2020

ALBANY – The state will shortly issue guidance to college and universities to allow some in-person instruction and on-campus housing this fall, Governor Cuomo said at today’s coronarivus briefing.

Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta provided reopening plans to Albany two weeks ago, and are awaiting responses.

The governor also:

• warned that bars and restaurants that don’t follow reopening rules face immediate shutdown and loss of liquor licenses, and he expanded State Liquor Control rules to give proprietors responsibility to police the rules outside their establishments.

• said the final decision is expected tomorrow on New York City Entering Phase Two on Monday.

• reported less than one percent of yesterday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.

• confirmed 618 additional cases in New York State, bring statewide todall to 385,760. There were new cases in 37 counties.