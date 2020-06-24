HALL OF FAME PLANS TO OPEN IN THREE DAYS

BULLETIN

COOPERSTOWN – The Baseball Hall of Fame announced a few minutes ago it is preparing to reopen its doors on Friday, June 26, “in accordance with New York State’s regionally-focused phased reopening plan and with many enhanced health and safety procedures,” according to a press release.

This depends on the Mohawk Valley Region entering Phase Four of the reopening; if for some reason the region does not reopen, the Hall will step back. That would be announced on its website, baseballhall.org

A comprehensive health and safety plan has been developed, based on state and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines, and reviewed by a certified industrial hygiene technician, to ensure cleanliness, physical distancing and reduced contact for both visitors and staff.

“Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors. Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

In opening, the Hall will also launch “Starting Nine: The Must-See Artifacts from your Favorite Team,” which tailors the collection to individual fans.

The Hall’s hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Timed admission tickets are available at baseballhall.org on a first-come, first-served basis. The will allow fans to pick when they want to visit, and will alleviate crowding in the front lobby and through the Hall.