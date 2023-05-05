HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 6

SPRING CARNIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club for this fun carnival featuring bounce houses, food, and home games by the Cooperstown sports teams. Lambert Field, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607)547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

I LOVE MY PARK DAY—8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Show your love for your local state park. Sign up to volunteer to rake trails, clean-up flower beds, and make the park ready for the season. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/i-love-my-park-day-at-gilbert-lake/

I LOVE MY PARK DAY—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show your love for your local state park. Sign up to volunteer to rake trails, clean-up flower beds, and make the park ready for the season. Glimmerglass State Park, 1537 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

BIRD WALK—8-10 a.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a walk to see the returning migrant birds. Susquehanna Greenway Trail, Silas Lane, Oneonta. (607) 434-4880 or visit doas.us/calendar/

ART CLASS—10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy the introductory class on Painting with Cold Wax with teacher Kristin Stevenson. Workshop provides a space to play and experiment using oil paints and cold wax, a medium that encourages exploration, and includes information on tools, materials, techniques, and safety. Held each Saturday in May. Cost, $40/person plus $20 for materials. Scholarships available. Limited spaces available. Held at The Art Room, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or email secretary@firstumc-oneonta.org

MUSIC WORKSHOP—10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. & 1-2 p.m. The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble invites children aged 6-15 to the “String Workshop for the Curious Beginner,” featuring an introduction to playing the violin, viola and cello. Instruments provided. Free, registration required. Held in the upstairs rehearsal room at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. littledelawareyouthensemble@yahoo.com or visit ldye.org

NATIVE PLANTS—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Help support the local ecosystem, purchase up to 30 varieties of native plants from the greenhouses at the Johnstone Science Center Greenhouses, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4000 or visit facebook.com/theferneryatwhitehouse

CRAFT FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get ready for Mother’s Day. Check out what’s available from the local artisans. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

FAMILY FAIR—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy family fun fair featuring food, fun and games. There will also be a live, silent, ticket auction to support host Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0141 or visit otsegochristian.org

FUNDRAISER—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to support the Laurens Clay Target Team. Includes a paper bag raffle and a 50/50 raffle to help this local team purchase supplies, uniforms and safety equipment for the season for this 30-student team. Do not need to be present to win. Colonial Ridge Golf, 195 Bateman Road, Laurens. (607) 263-5291 or visit facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk through exhibit “Color Immersion/Explosion,” featuring the works of Terry Slade and Louis Sherry—one formally trained, the other self-taught; one painting on wood, the other working in clay and glass. What they share is that they are thinkers and makers, and their works express that. Free admission. Reservations requested. On view through 5/20. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore multimedia techniques using stencils with resist techniques incorporating water color, wax pastels, acrylics, and beyond. Participants will learn proper ways to combine these media while maintaining an archivally stable work. Cost, $45. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/mixed-media-workshop/

GRAND TASTING—Noon to 7 p.m. Stop in to visit with 40+ vendors carrying 100+ wines. Try something new, find something old, and have a good time at Liquor Depot, 739 State Highway 28, Suite 3, Oneonta. (607) 431-2589 or visit liquordepotoneonta.com

COMPUTER CODE—1-3 p.m. Sign up for this class to begin learning to code in the Python computer language. Held Saturdays through 5/27 for those aged 14+. No programming experience necessary. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. Celebrate the opening of “Oil & Water,” an exhibit featuring works by Ernest Smith, Jesse Cornplanter and James Beaver from the museum collections. Exhibit showcases three early Haudenosaunee artists and the impact of the Seneca Arts Project in the context of cultural assimilation and revitalization. Reception will feature guest speaker Perry Ground of the Onondaga nation, a well-known story teller and nephew of featured artist Ernest Smith. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit iroquoismuseum.org

OPENING RECEPTION—2-4 p.m. Celebrate the opening of “Uncommon Creatures,” an exhibit featuring Bertha Rogers’ Illuminations and Translations of the Anglo-Saxon Riddle-Poems from the 1,000-year-old Exeter Book. On view by appointment through Sunday, June 3. The Word & Image Gallery, Bright Hill Literary Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit brighthillpress.org/calendar/