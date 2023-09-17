HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Fall Market in Bainbridge

FALL MARKET—4-7 p.m. Bainbridge Farmers’ Market. 47 North Main Street, Bainbridge. (607) 624-5260 or visit https://www.facebook.com/bainbridgefarmersmarket/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon-5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccination certificate for the vet’s reference. Burlington Flats Town Barn. (607) 547-4230.