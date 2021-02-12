HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Count The Birds! 02-13-21

By: Larissa Ryan  02/12/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Count The Birds!

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT – Get outside to observe what birds are in your area. Identify the birds and share with Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Please observe social distancing and mask wearing. Continues thru 2/15. Presented by National Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5:30 p.m. – ? Enjoy romantic music from the American Songbook by Oneonta’s own Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney.

